As in the most delicate times of the pandemic, the Government is managing the energy saving plan due to circumstances. After the PP accused them of “improvising” with the application of the decree-law that comes into force on Tuesday, now they advance the meeting scheduled for that day with the CCAA, which was going to be held a few hours before the entry into force of the rule, and will be held this Monday at 10:00.

In addition, the meeting, designed to explain the doubts of the communities, will be attended by the vice presidents Nadia Calviño and Teresa Ribera, who will chair the meeting, and the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto.

The highest regional representatives in matters of Energy, Tourism and Trade, as well as the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), have been summoned to the meeting, which will be held electronically, the Ministry for Ecological Transition has reported.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has explained that the objective of the meeting is “to align the energy saving and efficiency policies of all administrations and reaffirm the commitment to save 7% of the energy consumption acquired by Spain before the EU to face the socio-economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine’.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, asked the Government this Saturday to meet with the regional councilors to address the energy saving plan, in a meeting of a higher level than the “technical” one convened for Tuesday by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. “After the chaos caused and the level of insults from the Government, now they rectify… They improvise a technical meeting, without an agenda, when the problem they have created is of the first political level,” the Madrid president wrote on her Twitter account in response to that call.