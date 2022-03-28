The “Thank you for your giving” volunteer team won first place in the category of volunteer teams for the “Goodness in the Children of Zayed” initiative in the Volunteer for the Emirates competition for the year 2021, as part of the Sharjah Volunteer Work Award launched on International Volunteer Day, in appreciation of the team’s efforts in volunteering. The Executive Director of the Award, Fatima Al Balushi, handed over the winning shield and the certificate of appreciation to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thank You Team for your volunteer giving, Saif Al-Rahman Amir.

Saif Al-Rahman Amir expressed his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work for its initiative to honor the distinguished and motivate innovators to do sincere work that enhances cohesion in the community and enhances the culture of volunteer work in order to achieve the desired goals..

He added: “We proceed from the principle of inherited values ​​and principles that drive the dissemination of the culture of volunteer work, and we have implemented qualitative initiatives aimed at spreading volunteer work and enriching society with influential and positive goals that had the most impact in instilling a culture of volunteerism and serving the country in the hearts of community members, in line with the directions aimed at motivating Volunteer work and national achievements.

He stressed that the members of the Thank You for giving team are keen on all initiatives and programs that lead to the achievement of societal goals in cooperation with partners, and work is being done to implement initiatives for team members and at the community level as well, based on inspiring ideas that encourage the approach of innovation, development and sustainability of societal values, which It leads to the best outcomes in all fields, in the spirit of one team, believing in the efforts made to serve the country.



