Andoni Iraola and the Mirandés they cross their paths again in a competition that elevated the Gipuzkoan coach in the season in which he directed the rojillos (follow the game live on AS.com). On that occasion, the boar set reached the Cup semi-finals for the second time in its history. Only the Real society he was able to knock down Anduva’s men in a two-legged tie. Now the pupils of Lolo escobar they will try to write a new one glorious page in the KO tournament.

And again with Anduva as a backdrop though not anticipated a grand entrance in the mirandesista fiefdom. In the last league match, a large sector of the fans showed their discontent for the 20 euros that subscribers will have to pay to witness the clash before the Vallecano Ray. Even so, those who are, will tirelessly wrap their own in search of qualification for the round of 16.

Escobar keeps the Doubts of the players affected by the virus so the call will not vary much in relation to that of the appointment against Zaragoza. Maybe the Extremaduran coach get some cash back in the previous hours like it already happened in the appointment against him Saragossa. Ramón Juan will be placed under sticks like everything we have in competition, while Marqués will lead the way in the offensive plot. Sanchís Y Olguin, footballers of the subsidiary, they also have all the ballots to be from the game in front of the Madrid squad.

For his part, Lightning comes to Miranda with the serious intention of keep the band of ‘revelation team’ in the KO tournament, just like he has it in the league competition. Although Iraola’s set does not reach in its best moment. The numerous positives in the staff make him live up to date in each call. In view of the Athletic, the Usurbil summoned several homegrown playersNow, to travel to Anduva, he will also look at the status of those recovered from COVID and the headdresses.

Iraola will not be able to count on Merquelanz Y Unai López. Is waiting for the isi evolution and Óscar Valentín. Luca zidane could chain his second consecutive game in the Vallecana goal. It is not ruled out that in the rotations forced by circumstances the Basque coach gives an opportunity to a squad as he did in the Wanda with Álvaro Aguirre.

Keys to the match

– Concentration: The rojillo team wants to maintain the good defensive level offered in the last league game in which they did not concede chances.

– Normality: El Rayo needs to return to the work routine after a few weeks of uncertainty due to the numerous COVID positives.

– Intensity: Anticipating and fighting each ball as if it were the last will be key for Mirandés to try to overcome the tie against a First.

Aces to follow

‘Roro’ Riquelme. Its quality is beyond doubt. The Madrid midfielder will play a leading role against Rayo.

Trejo. The Rayista captain has returned to work and his presence on the field is vital to Iraola’s system. You need minutes after the Christmas break.

Ups and downs

Mirandés: Pending the evolution of the players affected by COVID-19. Simon is out due to injury.

Vallecano Ray: Merquelanz and Unai Lopez are out due to injury. Iraola is awaiting the results of the COVID tests to make the final list.

Previous declarations

Lolo Escobar, Mirandés coach: “We play one of the best First Division teams. They are in great shape and have a top coach. Playing with five defenders is an option, but we don’t want to give clues. We continue to put resources into the team to be as complete as possible. It makes us I am looking forward to facing a superior rival, but in my case I am very clear about the club’s objective, which is to be one more year in professional football. We have always prioritized the League. “

“We expect a very hard-working team. It presses in a spectacular way and when it transits it is very dangerous. It will show all those virtues. We will try to counteract it. I am convinced that the Ray will not give us spaces in the back because they will have us very studied. I hope it will be a matched match where we have our options “

Andoni Iraola, coach of Rayo Vallecano: “I love the Cup and in the end it rewards those who go for it. They can beat us because they are better, but not because we don’t take the competition for what it is. An opportunity for everyone to be able to do something nice”

“The truth is that when we got the Mirandés draw, I was excited. On the one hand, at the sporting level, I am aware of the difficulty because I know how the Cup is lived in Miranda and how we faced it the year I was there”