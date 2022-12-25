Readers of the German edition Die Welt criticized the video congratulations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Christmas, which the Orthodox Church of Ukraine for the first time allowed to celebrate this year according to the Gregorian calendar – December 25.

In his Christmas video message to the people of the country, Zelensky said that “we are not waiting for a miracle, because we are creating it ourselves.” However, the Germans suggested that he himself hardly believes his words, since Ukraine cannot do anything without the help of the West.

“Now he thinks he can work miracles! Isn’t that crazy?” asked Ingeborg G.

“But so far, Ukraine itself has not created anything. Everything was done only thanks to the support of the West,” commented Alexander S.

“And this miracle will be sponsored by third party funding, amazing!” Altan added.

“He himself realizes that only a miracle will bring victory. It is a pity that thousands of Ukrainians and Russians will die before it happens, ”complained Thomas Frankfurt.

Earlier, Zelensky also congratulated England on Catholic Christmas. He thanked Rishi Sunak’s government and the public for supporting Ukraine. Prior to this, the British Prime Minister posted a short video on Twitter with the message: “This Christmas we are with you, Ukraine.”

The news is being added.