Die Welt readers accused Burbock of stupidity because of her reaction to the photo of Putin and Erdogan

Users Twitter from Germany criticized German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock for her reaction to a joint photo of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ibrahim Raisi. They expressed their outrage under the comments of the Die Welt post.

Some commentators were surprised that the German Foreign Minister did not understand certain things, such as the principles of diplomacy.

“Putin will not disappear because you close your eyes. The photo may not be pretty, but it is part of diplomacy, ”said a commentator with the nickname @Erikaus1978.

“This shows once again how stupid this woman is. It denies the reality and the fact that all countries have their own interests. It’s sad that I have to explain this to the “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” the user @Indepen79915166 accused the politician of stupidity.

“Erdogan has been successful in the fight against hunger. This photo is the lesser evil. It’s called diplomacy dear Ms Burbock,” said @Nordic1206.

“He thinks about his compatriots … Not like you,” commenter @58alig expressed the opinion.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a joint photo with Russian and Iranian leaders. She called the joint photo of the heads of state “a challenge for NATO”, adding that it was “simply incomprehensible.”