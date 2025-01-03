The Department of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition of the Generalitat has opened the call for subsidies for maintain access to rental housing for people in vulnerable situationsreported this Thursday in a statement.

Starting this Thursday and until September 30, 2025, Subsidy applications can be submitted ‘Garantim’ of the Agència de l’Habitatge de Catalunya in the rental of private market housing for people in situations of economic and social emergency, and risk of residential exclusion during 2025as well as those corresponding to the renewal of previous calls.

These subsidies are intended for cases attended to by the Emergency Tables with a favorable resolution and pending relocation; cases of homelessness, within the Framework of action to address homelessness in Cataloniaand cases with an agreement that ends the mediation procedure (State Law for the Right to Housing)

The amount of the subsidy is established based on the economic effort of the cohabitation unit and the income of susceptible homes If subsidized, they cannot exceed the amounts indicated in the Regulatory Bases.

The limit is 900 euros for the regions of the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona (Baix Llobregat, Barcelonés, Maresme, Vallès Occidental and Vallès Oriental), 650 euros in the rest of the province of Barcelona and in the regions of Girona, and 600 euros in the regions of Lleida, Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre.