CR Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 4:46 p.m.



The investigating judge of the ‘Mediator case’ points out in the order in which he agreed to imprison the retired General of the Civil Guard Francisco Espinosa that in the house search carried out when he was arrested, a kind of ‘domestic’ accounting was found in which there had been a box with items under the concept ‘Cash’, which he understands to be alluding to cash.

In the recordings provided by the intermediary Marco Antonio Navarro, reference is made to the delivery of cash envelopes to the general, as well as other perks, reports Canarias7. Another way to send him money was through prepaid cards and there are recordings of the general indicating that this is his preferred way.

The judge also says that the finding in the registry of 61,110 euros in cash at his home is “significant”, “and not only because of the amount itself, but because of the way in which it was adopted. Thus, 30,250 euros were found in a case inside a shoe box, in turn located inside the closet of the master bedroom, which were structured in bundles of 5,000 euros.

In addition, in the same closet, inside a drawer, another 2,400 euros were found distributed in different envelopes.

And finally, in the drawers of the closet in the next room, wrapped in two rolls of clothes, another 28,460 euros. «Thirty my two hundred and fifty euros, in fifty euro bills, found in envelopes, inside a white bag, in a drawer, in the closet of the master bedroom. Twenty-eight thousand four hundred and sixty euros found wrapped in clothing, in a drawer in a bedroom closet.

Next, the judge adds that the analysis of the main bank account of the general and his wife does not justify the provision of that money in cash.