The Ministry of Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed, through the General Directorate of Consumption and Crafts, presented the Murcia Region Consumer Awards on September 14, awards that aim to recognize the efforts made by all agents in the sector. , media and companies carry out, from their areas of action, to raise awareness about responsible consumption and make known the mechanisms for defending the rights of the recipients of this activity.

In this second edition, the prizes awarded in the Assembly Hall of the Archaeological Museum of the Region of Murcia have gone to the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Lorca (Ceclor), in the category of Public Institutions or Organizations; the Adicae Murcia Association, in that of private associations or groups; and the Vidal Golosinas company, within the Companies or Entrepreneurs category.

In addition, the award in the category of Professional Career has been awarded to the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC), highlighting its extensive professional career and its contribution to the training and protection of responsible consumers; and in the Communication category, in which the best informative activity in the media is distinguished, the award went to Radio Popular Cadena Cope Murcia.

During the gala they also wanted to launch a message focused on raising awareness about responsible consumption

«Make your work visible»



According to the general director of Consumption and Crafts, Sonia Moreno, these distinctions “recognize the collaboration of the different entities with the regional Administration to be able to develop an effective consumer protection and information policy and aim to make their work in this matter visible.” and encourage them to continue advancing in it.

Also remember that the winners in the first edition of these awards were La 7 Región de Murcia, Fremm, Guardia Civil, PC Componentes and Thader Consumo.