And the owner of the USE is… Governor Rubén Rocha Moya revealed in his weekly conference that the facilities of the State Services Unit (USE) in Culiacán are not owned by former Governor Juan S. Millán, as was rumored for several years, but by a trust of the National Workers Union. of Education (SNTE), section 53, a union currently led by Fernando Sandoval in Sinaloa. He also confirmed the state president that for the use of this large space there is no rental contract and that despite the fact that they have not paid for several administrations, there is also no debt due to the lack of a document. In other words, the SNTE 53, who has remained silent for all these years and without demanding payment, is perhaps hiding something, or why this silence and lack of transparency, why did they never take ownership of the property, perhaps someone has been receiving payment without a contract or receipts involved. Something smells bad, like from the beginning. For now, the governor announced that they will seek to formalize a contract with the union. By the way, Rocha also revealed that the trust to which the USE belongs is managed by a company based in Guadalajara and charges very expensive for it.

The taste lasted very little. The San Rafael mine, located in the municipality of Cosalá, was open for only 10 days, a source of employment for 360 workers who, after calling off a strike that lasted 19 months, are once again on strike, this time to demand the reinstatement of six employees. . Given this, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who on January 21 visited the mine together with the federal government’s Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, confirmed that he had already discussed the issue with the union leader and federal legislator, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, of who said to appeal to his good offices to seek to unblock this conflict. On a possible intervention of the State Government to try to solve this problem, the president recalled that it is a federal issue.

Optimistic back to school. Despite the absenteeism registered yesterday during the return to face-to-face classes, as there are many children with flu symptoms who still remain at home, the Secretary of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez, and the head of Health in the entity, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, were very optimistic that the application of the booster vaccine to 60,000 education workers will give greater security to the school community, despite the fact that children under 14 years of age are not vaccinated, with some exceptions of under 12 years old. Cuen affirms that, for greater peace of mind, they will monitor air quality in schools and trust that measures such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and hand washing, in addition to maintaining a healthy distance between students, will prevent outbreaks of contagion. Hopefully so, because otherwise the ones who will bear the costs will be the children and their families, not the state authority. Curiously, many of the schools that returned to classes this Monday do not have electricity and, the worst thing, is that they do not know when they can normalize the service, since since last year they have had their wiring stolen and facilities destroyed and are still waiting for resources. to restore service. Right now they don’t have so many problems because the weather is cold, but by May the change in temperature will be very noticeable and they won’t be able to stay in the classrooms, so Sepyc must speed up these procedures.

The PRI will not remain an orphan. This was said by the coordinator of the PRI deputies in the Sinaloa Congress, Ricardo Madrid Pérez, regarding the possibility that former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel be expelled from the party by the National Political Council, after he warned this Monday. the national leader, as a result of the invitation made by AMLO to become the ambassador of Mexico in Spain. He even said that diplomatic representation should not be part of a party issue.

