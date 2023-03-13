The Tunisian goals were scored by Rafik Kabo (20) and Ali Fawzi (67), to freeze the balance of Zamalek, which received the fifth loss this season, at 33 points in fifth place, 11 points behind its rival Al-Ahly, who played two matches less than him.

On the other hand, Enppi regained the memory of the absent victories since its victory over Ceramica Cleopatra with a clean goal on the fifth of February, raising its score to 20 points in the thirteenth place.

Future returned from the South Valley with a valuable victory over its host Aswan, 2-1, to be the only runner-up.

Future Karim Walid “Nedved” scored two goals (7) and substitute Ali Zaazaa (79), before Gabonese substitute Malik Ivona narrowed the difference (80).

With his first victory in the last 3 matches, Future raised its score to 42 points, in second place, by three points against Pyramids, who play Monday against Al-Ahly Bank, while Aswan’s balance stuck at 25 points in twelfth place.