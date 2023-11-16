The report quoted a US official as saying that Washington is concerned about the absence of Israeli measures to limit the killing of Palestinian civilians.

The news network said that the gap is widening between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government regarding the future of Gaza, and may lead to a public dispute in the coming weeks.

Biden administration officials, who spoke to the channel, expressed concerns about the idea of ​​establishing a buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip, to protect Israel from future attacks.

American officials told NBC that there should be no displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or part of it.

The idea, put forward by former Israeli officials to establish a heavily fortified buffer zone in northern Gaza, is based on emptying a security strip of residents after the war, one kilometer deep, for example, according to statements by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The American-Israeli dispute also emerged after Netanyahu spoke about Tel Aviv’s intention to impose security control over Gaza after the war.

At that time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that Washington believes that Gaza cannot be reoccupied after the conflict, nor can the siege of the Strip continue, nor can its area shrink.

The channel quoted an American official as saying that the administration in Washington is concerned about the Israelis’ failure to make an effort to limit the killing of Palestinian civilians.

According to NBC News, frustration is growing among administration officials, due to the painful scenes from Gaza hospitals and the high death toll, after appeals from Washington to Netanyahu to take more measures to protect civilians.

US President Joe Biden said in press statements on Wednesday that he made it clear to the Israeli Prime Minister that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and that it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza.

Biden continued to reporters that he is doing everything in his power to free those detained by Hamas in Gaza, but this does not mean sending the American army.

The US President expressed “moderate optimism” that Israel and Hamas could reach an agreement on the release of a portion of the hostages held by the Palestinian movement in Gaza, stressing that he asked Israel to be “extremely careful” in its military operation in Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.