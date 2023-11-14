They were announced in the last few hours nominations for the The Game Awards 2023which did not fail to spark discussion between great absentees and confused categories. In short, the show which will be held on December 8th seems destined to generate some controversy. The list of finalists of The Game Awards 2023 saw first of all the fight for the title of Game of the Year sensationally exclude Starfieldwhich also seemed destined to represent Xbox Game Studios on the stage of the most important events of the year. The Bethesda game competes solely in the “best RPG” category together with a certain Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy 16, Lies of P and Sea of ​​Stars, and we imagine it will be difficult to win within a selection so rich in quality, especially limiting itself to framing the experience as a role-playing game. Furthermore, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is also missing from the race for the title of Game of the Year, present only in the “best action game” section in the company of Dead Island 2, Ghostrunner 2, Hi-Fi RUSH and Remnant 2. Will FromSoftware production be able to take home the statuette? See also Dragon Ball GT will arrive on this streaming platform

Indies that aren’t indies An image from the Dave the Diver live action trailer What is an indie? If there is one thing that the nominations for The Game Awards 2023 will not fail to do, it is to stimulate a discussion that sheds light on a term that has taken on the most varied meanings over the years. In theory the definition should be that of independent project, that is, a game developed by a team that does not have a publisher / producer behind it, regardless of the size of the studio and the budget. Well yes, you will be surprised to discover that Baldur’s Gate 3 is an indie game. With this in mind, Dave the Diver doesn’t fall into the indie categoryits authors being direct employees of the Asian giant Nexon, which in 2022 had the idea of ​​creating a label along the lines of Private Division (Take-Two) and EA Originals (Electronic Arts). It must be said that the entire Best Indie section has this problem, with Cocoon (produced by Annapurna) not only being present in that specific selection, but also in the “Best Debut Indie Game” selection. What’s the catch? The author of the game is the same as Limbo and Insideso he’s not exactly a rookie. See also Remedy officially announces sequel to Control What do you say? What do you think of the list of nominations for The Game Awards 2023? Would Starfield deserve to compete in the most important category? And what other illustrious exclusions can you think of? Let’s talk about.

