Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:11 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Cristóbal Gabarrón de Mula Foundation-Museum has promoted a children’s art workshop to protect, promote and raise awareness about Human Rights. The workshop, held at the Colegio Santa Clara in Muleño, is part of the actions designed to promote the Kids for Human Rights World Drawing Contest, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its goal is to empower children and students to enjoy their fundamental rights and freedoms through art, in particular through the #Kids4HumanRights international art competition.

This workshop is the continuation of the one held previously in Brussels, at the Ukrainian Community Center with the same objective, which was attended by 62 refugees between the ages of 8 and 14. The workshop, given by the artist from Muleño Cristóbal Gabarrón, had as its objective the development of works that will be part of the Kids for Human Rights World Drawing Contest and the elaboration of two murals as a recount and warning of each day that has passed since the beginning of the Ukrainian war.

Admiration



The event was attended by different representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner in Brussels, as well as other foundations. ‘Kids for Human Rights’ is designed to encourage children between the ages of 10 and 14 to produce creative works of art based on three possible themes: the human right they feel strongly about defending; a person whom they admire for their efforts in defending or promoting human rights; and how they, as individuals, can defend human rights in their own way.