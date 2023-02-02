The French National Team suffers a new withdrawal: the rear guard is disarmed

Central defender and vice-captain of the French national team Raphael Varane (93 international matches), world champion in 2018 and finalist for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, announced his international retirement on Thursday at just 29 years of age.

“I have been reflecting on it for several months and I have decided that it was the right moment for the international withdrawal”the current Manchester United player, a figure of Les Bleus since 2013, wrote on Instagram.

The French team loses a third pillar of the tricolor dressing room after the departure of captain Hugo Lloris and his substitute in goal Steve Mandanda, who both said goodbye to the team last month.

Varane’s announcement is more surprising, insofar as he was running to become the future captain of Les Bleus at the start of qualification for Euro 2024 scheduled for the end of March. At 29 years old, the former Real Madrid player for his internationality counter with 93 matches, ten years after his debut with the tricolor shirt, in March 2013.

