Through the official website of the video game, Epic Games has published a trailer – which you can find below – and revealed all the details of this event.

EpicGames has started a Fortnite collaboration with Fall Guys and it’s not just costumes, but actual internal levels from the battle royale.

Fall Guys Content in Fortnite

The event is called Where do we want to land? and is active in Battle Royale. The goal is to find a Golden Bean Idol, complete an obstacle course in the sky, and earn loot. It will be available until August 16.

The Bean Idols are in the Campi Candidi area and Epic Games reports that they are easy to find, as they are large golden statues in the shape of Fall Guy. Once found, you will be transported to the path in the sky. The levels have the typical design of those in the multiplayer platform video game. Completing the tasks of Where I Want to Land will earn you a series of items, such as the Pink Plush Back Bling. If you fail the path, you return to the last checkpoint and the beginning and you can continue, for a maximum of three attempts with a maximum of 120 seconds to complete them.

Once the path is completed in a Battle Royale match, you cannot repeat it. The rewards are:

Gold Class Loot for completing in under 50 seconds

Silver Class loot for completion between 80 and 50 seconds

Bronze Class loot for the complete between 120 and 80 seconds

If the path is in the Storm Zoneyou cannot access it. During the journey you are transformed into a Fall Guys Bean and its appearance will depend on the costume you choose (but there are limitations, non-original Fortnite costumes do not have a Bean counterpart and so the standard Bean will be selected). Bean costumes cannot be used in the rest of Fortnite.

A Fall Guys character in Fortnite version

Creatives can also Create and publish Fall Guys islands. Here are some of the ones already available created by Mediatonic Labs and some collaborators:

Falling Up (Island Code: 4185-8103-4745)

Tumble Towers (island code: 1985-3300-5865)

Blunderdome Blast (Island Code: 7671-9041-8194)

Hex-A-Gone Unlimited (island code: 2214-7960-2047)

Bean Circuit (Island Code: 0057-3389-4313)

Pegwin Pickup (Island Code: 7485-7322-4774)

