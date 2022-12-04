Leading employee of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets predicted about 40% of the monthly snowfall in Moscow on Friday, December 9th. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Sunday, December 4.

According to the expert, the snowiest days this coming week will be Friday and Saturday night. Tishkovets said that no more than 23 mm of precipitation will fall in Moscow, which is approximately 40% of the monthly norm. The ground will be well sprinkled with snow, and snowdrifts in the capital will increase from 4 to 7–12 cm, writes RT.

According to forecasts, on Monday night frosts will strike to -12 … -17 degrees, in the afternoon it is expected not to exceed -6 … -11 degrees. On Tuesday, December 6, the air temperature will rise by a couple of degrees, and on Wednesday, December 7, it will be -9 … -14 degrees in the morning, and up to -4 … -9 degrees in the afternoon, the site notes. kp.ru.

The forecaster added that the maximum air temperature by the weekend will rush to 0 degrees, and atmospheric pressure will return to normal, writes “Federal News Agency”. At night on Friday, December 9, it is expected from -1 to -6 degrees, and during the day the thermometers will show from 0 to -5 degrees, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Earlier, on December 4, the 1954 atmospheric pressure record was broken in the capital. Barometers showed 772.2 mm Hg. Art., which is 25 units above the norm. On this day in 1954, atmospheric pressure was 766.8 mmHg. Art., writes life.ru.

On the same day, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, allowed the establishment of new pressure records in the capital, the channel notes. “Star”. Previously, the record was set on December 3, when barometers in the capital showed 771.1 mm Hg. Art., notes NSN.

Increased atmospheric pressure has been observed in Moscow since the end of November. Experts urged weather-dependent residents of the region to avoid physical exertion, stress and overeating, as well as regularly measure blood pressure.

In particular, the therapist Larisa Alekseeva advised the townspeople to drink ginger tea, herbal tinctures and take a contrast shower, the channel notes. “360”. This will help to cope with the effects of high blood pressure on the body. Elderly Muscovites on such days are better off staying at home and not going out.