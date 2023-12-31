With the arrival of a new year, hopes of achieving great projects are renewed and changes come in various areas. However, The doomsday clock has issued a warning that could endanger the plans of all humanity next 2024.

The call doomsday clock is designed with the intention of alerting humanity how close it is to facing a global catastropheconsidering the impact of man on the Earth.

Initially, that clock was related to the threat posed by nuclear war, but now it includes another type of problems that humanity has to face, such as climate changes and even developments in science and nanotechnology that can pose a danger.

At the moment, the clock is getting closer and closer to striking midnight, that is, to reaching the moment when the human race will have to face a disaster. It should be noted that for some time it has been very close to marking 12. In 2020 it indicated that we were 100 seconds away from a catastrophe, but by 2024 the time has been reduced to 90 seconds.

The creators of the doomsday clock talk about what's coming

In November, through the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, those who launched the so-called doomsday clock made an announcement regarding how it has been behaving in recent years.

The president of the association, Rachel Bronson, said, through the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, that The time of the apocalypse clock represents the judgment of leading scientific and security experts on the threat to human existence, with a focus on man-made threats.

According to scientists, time is running out.

Based on this consideration, he warned that Humanity is in a time of unprecedented danger. “90 seconds is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight and it's a decision our experts don't take lightly,” Bronson said.

But how could time be delayed before falling into a crisis? Those who control this clock are mentioning that The United States government and its NATO allies have a multitude of channels for dialogueso they are inviting you to explore their great ability to turn back the clock.

Finally, it should be said that when the clock strikes midnight it will be because there will have been some type of nuclear exchange or catastrophic climate change that has already affected humanity in an irreparable way.