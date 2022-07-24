The tragedy took place during a memorial in Cagliari: Andrea Musiu was only 20 years old and collapsed to the ground at the end of the match

A devastating and completely unexpected tragedy occurred yesterday evening, Saturday 23 July, in the Cagliari area of ​​Sardinia. Andrea Musiu, a young footballer of only 20 years, he collapsed to the ground at the end of a match and died shortly after. The condolences of an entire city and of the Cagliari team, for which the boy had played in the youth sector.

He left doing what he loved most in the world. That sport, the soccerwho has accompanied him since he was a child and gave him so many dreams and hopes.

Yesterday evening, Saturday 23 July, at the Campo del Vecchio Borgo Sant’Elia, in the capital of Sardinia, a memorial football tournament.

Andrea was one of the teams on the field. The game continued and ended in the best way, but immediately after the triple whistlethe unthinkable has happened and what no one would have wanted to happen.

Andrea felt bad and immediately afterwards he was slumped to the ground. Friends, teammates, opponents and spectators present immediately rescued the boy and also have alerted the medical rescuers of 118.

The latter arrived in the sports facility promptly and tried in every way to revive the boy, who collapsed following a heart attack.

Unfortunately, their every attempt was in vain. The 20-year-old’s heart, once stopped, never returned to beat.

Shock for the death of Andrea Musiu

Shock and dismay among those present, who saw in a single moment, an evening that was supposed to be a party and sport turn into a nightmare.

Seeing the whole scene was heartbreaking! I prayed for you until the last moment! Give so much strength to your mom and your family, rest in peace.

These are the moving words of a girl, friend of Andrea, who was present on the spot and found herself a spectator of a terrible tragedy.

Andrea Musiu was returned to the field just last nightafter being forced to stop for a year due to heart problems.

Credit: Cagliari Calcio

Football, as mentioned, has always been his passion. As a child he had also played in the youth academy of Cagliari Football. The same Serie A club, having learned the news of the death of the young football player, has given a message of condolence to social media.