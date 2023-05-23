The furniture sector is in good health in the Region of Murcia, with Yecla being the jewel in the crown. This industry has a solid, innovative ecosystem and with a marked vocation oriented towards internationalization, as pointed out by José Antonio Ortega, president of the Regional Association of Furniture and Wood Entrepreneurs of the Region of Murcia, Arema, a body that celebrates this year its 45th anniversary.

–Yecla is the spearhead within the regional furniture sector. What elements do you have to occupy that leadership position?

–Yes, Yecla is the spearhead by number of companies dedicated to this industrial sector in the Region of Murcia. This leadership position is due to the fact that it has become a totally specialized ecosystem, in which companies that supply both raw materials and services or semi-finished products have evolved together with furniture manufacturers, of the final product. At a national level, the Community occupies an outstanding fifth place in terms of turnover and number of companies within the furniture industry, representing 4.1% of sales in the Murcian industrial sector.

–In line, what is the economic activity generated by this industry locally and regionally?

–The data is very relevant to the regional economy. The value of our sales reaches 840 million euros, but above all it should be noted that it is a labour-intensive industry, despite the technological level of the factories. In fact, we give direct work to some 7,500 families. As data, note the 21.5% increase in export figures, with a turnover of almost 29 million euros.

–How do companies manage to innovate, offer original proposals and surprise the public in such a competitive sector?

–Being constantly in contact with the market. It also helps a lot that through the Regional Association of Entrepreneurs of the Wood, Arema, support is sought from the Administration and spaces for collaboration between SMEs that facilitate this growth and business consolidation

–What does it mean for companies in the sector to participate in the Yecla Furniture Fair, which starts its 61st edition today?

–From Arema, we are convinced that the FMY is the showcase of what this Region can do in terms of furniture. During the next four days we claim to be a space for manufacturing furniture, totally oriented to the needs of the consumer: the furnishing of a home, a hotel or a nursing home, in any style and/or range. Any professional, furniture store, buying group, architect, interior designer, etc. You will find in the Region of Murcia, in Yecla, in the FMY, business possibilities.

"Arema celebrates 45 years thanks to the businessmen who have shaped it throughout all this time"

–What requirements does the College of Interior Designers/Decorators of the Region of Murcia meet that, in Arema’s opinion, make it the winner of the 2023 Annual Award?

–Every year, we try to signify how important it is to understand any business from the collective. Arema values ​​the contribution of professionals, companies and organizations that make our industrial sector evolve, grow and continue to generate wealth for the Region. The synergies between manufacturers and prescribers are clear. Interior designers occupy living spaces based on their functionality. The Codidrm knows the sector, works with it and furnishes those spaces. Collaboration and work between the interior designer, companies and trades are the way to achieve success. It has also wanted to reward the great work carried out by its Governing Board. As a business association that celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, Arema appreciates the efforts of all those who believe in the joint work of a group as a growth engine. We recognize how, through its actions, Codidrm, as a professional association, has added value to our respective unions.

–Arema turns 45 in top form.

–Yes, Arema is one of the longest-running associations in the Region, thanks to the businessmen who have formed it over all these years. This year we have carried out various actions to celebrate this anniversary, such as editing a book on the workers’ industrial cooperative (Comed) that was at the origin of the development of the sector in Yecla written by Francisco Ortín; inaugurate the Industrial Furniture Plaza in front of the FMY and we will conclude with a commemorative dinner on June 16.