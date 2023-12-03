Indian River Lagoon, formed by Mosquito Lagoon, Banana River and Indian River, is also known as a meeting point for nature lovers. Thanks to the presence of species such as plankton and bioluminescent ctenophores, this Florida destination presents a unique spectacle, in which the sea shines as bright as the stars.

Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon in which some organisms produce light. In the case of this Florida lagoon, these are dinoflagellates that glow green or blue when the water near them is agitated; as well as ctenophores, also known as Glowing Comb Jellieswhich are not jellyfish, although they look like them.

Where do Florida bioluminescence tours depart?



These types of tours are carried out in transparent kayaks, which offer a clear view of the glimpses of the living organisms of the Indian River Lagoon. Many of these tours mark the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge as their meeting point., located near the Kennedy Space Center. This destination is known for its impressive flora and fauna, including manatees and dolphins. However, the diving point for the kayaks is the Haulover Canal.

When to take a bioluminescence tour at Indian River Lagoon?

To visit Indian River Lagoon and experience bioluminescence, it is advisable to take a night kayak tour. There are specialized companies such as BK Adventure Tours, whose official site highlights that There are two ideal times of the year to carry out this tour.. From May to November, as the water warms up and that causes the plankton to light up; and, from November to March, since the colder water encourages the Comb Jelly shine

The tourism experts They recommend taking the night kayak tour during the darkest nightsso they suggest booking considering the phases of the moon, giving special priority to attending the four nights before or after the new moon.

In addition to kayaks, you can also take a boat tour. Photo: Instagram @floridabioluminescence

How much do they cost and how to book an Indian River Lagoon night kayak tour?

There are several companies that offer this type of tours, the cost of kayak tours varies between US$55 and US$80, depending on whether the background is transparent. Its duration ranges between one hour and 90 minutes. Reservations can be made online; However, it is recommended to verify that it is a certified provider that allows secure transactions.

To attend this tour It is advisable to bring mosquito repellent, bottle of water, flashlight, towel and some snack. It may also be helpful to bring quick-drying clothing, as well as water shoes.