It will be two months since its listing on the stock market and the first expert assessments of Cox are already beginning to arrive. There are already three analyst houses (from which Bloomberg collects) that offer perspectives for Cox’s shares in the coming months and everything points to a great performance of the company on the stock market in 2025.

On average, the three analysis firms see Cox increases of up to 46% this year, setting the average valuation of its shares at 14.32 euroscompared to the 10.23 euros at which the company began trading last November.

JB Capital Markets and Citi were the first houses to publish their estimates. The first of them is, in fact and for the moment, the most optimistic with the energy company’s securities. JB hangs up on him sign purchase from Cox and estimates the price of its shares at 17 euros, which increases the Spanish company’s upward trend to 74%.

For its part, Citi advises current Cox investors to hold their shares and offers the lowest target price so far, but above the IPO price of €11.90. That is, an upside potential of 22%.

From the investment bank they claim that “the current share price reflects a small discount with respect to operating assets, as we believe that the market wants to see the delivery of successful projects before paying for growth up front, which makes “This is very much a ‘show me’ story. Our valuation target captures both the value of operating assets and 50% of the identified growth opportunities.” Thus, they justify their hold recommendation by explaining “that we believe this valuation increase is quite balanced with: (1) the limited liquidity of the shares (15% free float), (2) the limited history and (3) the exposure to emerging markets”.

Grupo Santander joined these two analysis houses this Tuesday. The bank’s analysis team began its coverage of Cox by advising to buy its shares and with a target price of 15.40 euros (57% potential).

With everything and with the average valuation of these three investment houses, of 14.32 euros, Cox could be worth more than 1.1 billion euros on the stock market in the coming monthscompared to the less than 800 million euros that it currently capitalizes.