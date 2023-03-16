Last Sunday the first season of The Last of Usseries that recreates the events in the video game of 2013 with some details that change due to being a television show. And while the episodes are already within reach of a subscription to HBO Max, There are people who prefer to have them in a more classic format.

For that same reason, it is confirmed that this first wave of episodes will have its own Blu-ray, with nine episodes in total, to which we can add possible behind-the-scenes and making-off content. In fact, some users can already reserve their albums in different stores, which have the day of release on July 17th of this year.

It will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, and there is also an exclusive 4K UHD Steelbook edition available. As for the prices, the 4K version will cost $50 USD, while the Blu-ray will cost $45 USD and the DVD will cost $40 USD. At the moment the pre-sales are not open in the United States, but it will be a matter of time before they are released.

It will be an option for those who have problems with the internet and have not been able to watch the show via streaming in 4K, also having extra material is something that is always appreciated. For its part, the relaunch of The Last of Us Part II It’s just around the corner, the next one will come 28th March to stores pc as Steam either epic Games.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Franchise collectors are not going to waste time and they will surely have it on their shelves, and of course, with a much higher quality than streaming can offer. Hopefully it will also go on sale in Mexico, it would be great to see the whole series now in a row.