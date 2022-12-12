The first photo of Pelé after they assured that he was in palliative care

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.
Sebastiao Moreira. efe
Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.
The family denied that Pelé was in a specialized room. Now the first photo of him is known.
December 12, 2022, 09:23 A.M.
After 13 days after it was reported that Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo, this Monday it was learned the first photograph of the Brazilian star since then.
Pele’s first photo
As the family of the Brazilian star has said, ‘O rei’ is hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Medical Center on account of his treatment for colon cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2021.
In its official report, the hospital reported that Pelé was also being treated for a lung condition. That painting, says his family, would have to do with a covid-19 infection that he suffered weeks ago.
A version of the renowned newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’ said that Pelé was in a specialized “palliative care” ward. But two of her daughters denied that information and assured that her health is not “at risk.”
From the clinic, as presumed by what was published on his social networks, Pelé regretted the elimination of Brazil on Friday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of Croatia (1-1, 4-2 penalties) and encouraged the star Neymar, who questioned his continuity in the ‘canarinha’.
Now, the first photo of the star is known (see left), published by his daughter Kely, who visits him this Monday at the Albert Einstein.
Pelé’s hand, the epicenter of emotion.
So far, no further details of the state of health of the three-time world champion are known.
SPORTS
