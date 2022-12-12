Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The first photo of Pelé after they assured that he was in palliative care

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pele

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.

The family denied that Pelé was in a specialized room. Now the first photo of him is known.

After 13 days after it was reported that Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo, this Monday it was learned the first photograph of the Brazilian star since then.

Pele’s first photo

Tribute from Conmebol to Pelé, in Doha.

As the family of the Brazilian star has said, ‘O rei’ is hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Medical Center on account of his treatment for colon cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2021.

See also  Video: game suspended in Brazil for opossum that appeared on the field

In its official report, the hospital reported that Pelé was also being treated for a lung condition. That painting, says his family, would have to do with a covid-19 infection that he suffered weeks ago.

(We recommend: Dibu Martínez: the explanation of the myth that was born after a game against Colombia).

Kely, Pelé’s daughter, takes the Brazilian star by the hand.

Photo:

Instagram Iamkelynascimento

A version of the renowned newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’ said that Pelé was in a specialized “palliative care” ward. But two of her daughters denied that information and assured that her health is not “at risk.”

From the clinic, as presumed by what was published on his social networks, Pelé regretted the elimination of Brazil on Friday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of Croatia (1-1, 4-2 penalties) and encouraged the star Neymar, who questioned his continuity in the ‘canarinha’.

Now, the first photo of the star is known (see left), published by his daughter Kely, who visits him this Monday at the Albert Einstein.

See also  Press review - "What the images of the CFK attacker and his partner reveal", is the title of the Argentine press

Pelé’s hand, the epicenter of emotion.

So far, no further details of the state of health of the three-time world champion are known.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#photo #Pelé #assured #palliative #care

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What was your best Christmas?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result