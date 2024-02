Thursday, February 22, 2024, 8:24 p.m.



| Updated 9:25 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The courts are once again the focus of all eyes in Great Britain, and it is not because of any political scandal in the chamber, Boris Johnson or the British crown. This time the protagonist has been Victoria McCloud, the only transgender judge in…

This content is exclusive for subscribers