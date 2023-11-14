During the third day of the 2023 National Gameslast holiday Monday, November 13, the Bogotá team got on the podium with two gold medals achieved by the athletes Santiago Amarillo Murillo and Gladys Daniela Casas in Mixed air pistol.

In this way, the athlete from the capital of Valle del Cauca but who represents Bogotá, Daniela Casasadded another medal to his personal achievements, as he has already participated in other competitions, until he represented the country.

This is how Casas started in sports shooting

Casas began to practice different sports since he was two years old, as Gladys Tobar, the athlete’s mother, told EL TIEMPO. He was in swimming, chess, karate, among others; but it was at the age of 12 that he chose the sport to which he would give much of his time, the sport’s shot.

His inspiration to practice with the pistol was his brother, Juan Guillermo Casas, who practiced for many years. archery From those moments, the athlete knew that her sport would have to go in that direction.

That’s how he started practicing from home with the air gunfor which his parents arranged a polygon ‘chichumbiano’ in the patio of his home. His talent began to grow and, therefore, he represented the Cauca’s Valley until he was 14 years old.

Although she did not leave her studies aside, “she simultaneously attended university and never stopped until she finished it. Now she is a graduate of the Icesi University of Cali as marketer“explained Gladys Tobar.

Daniela Casas practices with an air pistol.

He stopped representing his native department to go to the Colombian capital eight years ago and has represented Bogotá since then.

“Was a complicated process at the beginning, but I have been growing and I have already gone to several competitions, such as the Bolivarian Games in 2017,” the athlete commented for this medium.

She has also been part of international cups, such as the Suramericana in Brazil, in which she was a finalist, placing fifth in the competition.

“Dani is a beast“: This was conveyed by her mother, indicating that her daughter is a self-taught woman, responsible and disciplined with her projects, because apart from her process in sports shooting, she also works with the family company.

Gold medal winner at the 2023 National Games

The podium of the 2023 National Games.

After 11 years ‘shooting’, Casas won a gold medal at the 2023 National Games that led Bogotá to be on the podium, along with his teammate Santiago Amarillo Murillo.

Murillo has been by the Cali athlete’s side for several years, as they have already gone to several competitions together, such as the South American competition four years ago in Argentina, or to El Salvador for a Pan American shooting competition.

“It was a enriching process with Santiago,” commented Casas, referring to the fact that they have a great relationship, as he gives him peace of mind and is someone with whom he can talk without problems.

The 23-year-old athlete is now waiting for what comes in 2024, thanking God for all the achievements and lessons what this year has left him, not only in terms of sport, but also in his professional life.

