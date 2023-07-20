Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 8:37 p.m.



A dozen firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium had to travel again to the plastic recycling company in Caravaca de la Cruz where a fire started last Monday, after a fire broke out again in the wreckage of the ship this Wednesday afternoon.

The company, located on the Navares highway, was completely burned after the fire on Monday, which managed to be completely extinguished a day later, on Tuesday, thanks to the intervention of a dozen troops.

This Wednesday, a dozen firefighters went to the place to put out the flames that originated in the same place.