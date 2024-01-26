The Alliance for the Rights of Children, Adolescents and Youth of El Salvador, made up of humanitarian organizations, was concerned on January 25 about the femicides recently committed against two girls, ages 3 and 7.

“These tragic incidents demonstrate the urgent need to comprehensively and effectively address violence against children.with special emphasis on the elimination of physical punishment as a disciplinary method,” they indicated in a statement.

(We invite you to continue reading: Supreme Court of Chile expands extradition crimes of former President Fujimori to Peru).

They pointed out that, according to information provided by the National Civil Police (PNC) on January 21, A 7-year-old girl died “after being beaten by her father as punishment, because she was very rebellious.”

While on January 4, 2024, at the Benjamín Bloom National Hospital in San Salvador, “A three-year-old girl died hours after her stepfather beat her.”

The organizations united in the Alliance urged the authorities to carry out exhaustive investigations for the fulfillment and respect of children's rights, as a fundamental basis for the construction of society.

See also Press review - "Exception Regime in El Salvador: business and ruin", a photoreport by 'El Faro' Physical punishment is not only ineffective as a disciplinary method, but it can also have consequences on the physical and emotional development of children,

They noted that data from the National Council for Early Childhood, Children and Adolescence (Conapina) indicate that violence against children and adolescents “is a persistent problem in the country.”

(Also: Nayib Bukele: what is the life of the most popular president in Latin America like?).

Said entity reported, Between January 1 and November 30, 2023, 20,618 children and adolescents were “victims of different forms of violence.”

The organizations assured that these figures “underline the magnitude of the challenge that society and public institutions face to guarantee the rights of children and adolescents.”

Based on these figures they recommended “the effective prohibition of physical punishment in all settings, including home, school and other institutions“.

“It is imperative to recognize that physical punishment is not only ineffective as a disciplinary method, but can also have consequences on the physical and emotional development of children, in addition to naturalizing violence against this population,” they stressed.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO