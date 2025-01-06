The Spanish Football Federation, seeing the turn that events have taken in the case of the failed registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for Barcelona, ​​understands that the wording of the articles that prevents the two Barça players from registering again may misleading and privately assumes that legislation will have to be adapted in the future to new needs.

One of the arguments that Barcelona will use in the appeal that it will present this Tuesday before the Higher Sports Council is precisely that, that the spirit of the rule to not allow a player to register with a team with which he had already been linked was not the current assumption. The thesis in this regard maintains that it was not the Barcelona club’s will to cancel the license of Olmo and Víctor, but that this occurred automatically for a reason already solved with the return to 1:1 to operate normally in the winter market , after the sale of VIP seats for 100 million.

The paradox

Articles 130 and 141 of the General Regulations were intended to defend the player, who precisely now turns out to be the great victim.

That will be one of the strong points of Barça’s appeal. According to TV3, there is even a report from the federative body that could favor the re-registration of the two footballers. Federation sources explain to this newspaper that it would not be a specific document prepared for this case, but rather they are communications in which the RFEF agrees that articles 130 and 141 of the General Regulations of the RFEF were intended to defend to the player, and that now it is precisely the footballers who are the biggest victims.

Already on January 4, when the Federation made public that its Monitoring Commission agreed not to grant licenses to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, it clarified that it was based on the “literal interpretation” of the wording of the rule.

On New Year’s Eve

How it progressed The Vanguardthe CSD, once received the appeal, intends to request allegations from LaLiga and the Federation, a procedure that on the one hand will lengthen the deadlines. However, on the other hand, the club hopes that it will be then that the RFEF expresses its doubts about whether these articles are really valid for this case, an argument that they believe could unravel the matter. Barça, therefore, would have given up its argument that the documentation arrived in time to change strategy.

Meanwhile, with the unknown of whether they will be able to play for the rest of the season with Barcelona, ​​Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor have traveled with the rest of the team to Yida for the Spanish Super Cup. What is certain there is that they will continue training with the group while waiting for news.