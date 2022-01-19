The first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov appreciated the appeal of deputies from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR). He commented on the introduction of the bill to the State Duma RIA News.

“The issue of recognition or non-recognition is the prerogative of those responsible for the foreign policy of the Russian Federation,” the senator said.

Dzhabarov added that in the Russian Federation the president of Russia is responsible for foreign policy, and the Foreign Ministry is the instrument of this policy. “Any pressure from any party is unacceptable,” he concluded.

Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, in turn, said that the official position of the Kremlin has long been known and is 100 percent in the international legal field. According to him, such issues are regulated by laws, and this is “not the subject of political PR.”

Earlier, on January 19, deputies from the Communist Party submitted to the State Duma a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR). According to the document, parliamentarians consider the recognition of the DPR and LPR to be justified and morally justified.