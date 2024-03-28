Leonkov: new FAB-3000 aerial bombs will be developed taking into account aerodynamics

The new FAB-3000 high-explosive bombs will be designed taking into account all the aerodynamic qualities that will allow them to be used as gliding ammunition. Bomb Features named military expert Alexey Leonkov in a conversation with Izvestia.

“The new bomb will be developed taking into account all its aerodynamic qualities, because it will be used as a planning munition, dropped from [бомбардировщика] Tu-22M3. That is, these are long-range bombers for which such a projectile is operational. Perhaps a universal planning and adjustment module will be added to it, and then it will fly 70 kilometers and hit the target with precision,” he said.

Leonkov emphasized that initially the FAB-3000 was used as a free-falling munition – the carrier aircraft had to fly directly over the target while dropping the bomb.

The FAB-3000 aircraft bomb weighs more than three tons and contains 1.2 tons of explosives. The basic version of the FAB-3000 is carried by the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

Earlier in March, expert Vasily Dandykin said that the FAB-3000 will make it possible to destroy enemy strongholds with great efficiency. He admitted that the bomb would be used soon.