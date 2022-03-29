FC Barcelona was looking for a player in the market to strengthen its defense for next season and Xavi is already very clear about who that man is going to be: César Azpilicueta.
As reported from Sports worldthe Navarrese defender has become the club’s main objective and, despite the economic situation that Barcelona is going through at the moment and that its intention is to bring in players at zero cost, the Catalans are willing to negotiate with Chelsea.
It should be remembered that the blue team would have executed the clause that allowed them to unilaterally renew their captain’s contract, so Azpilicueta’s link with the Stamford Bridge entity would be extended for one more season, until June 2023.
At the Camp Nou they consider that he can be a key player for them both because of his experience and because of his versatility and Xavi would have asked Joan Laporta to make an effort to bring him, according to the aforementioned media.
Therefore, as soon as Chelsea’s situation is clarified with the sanctions imposed by the British government on Roman Abramovich and the sale process, Barcelona’s intention is to sit down with the leaders of the London team to negotiate the signing of Azpilicueta. Currently the player is valued at 11 million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.
From Sports world They add that Azpilicueta’s wish is to wear a Barça shirt, but at the moment he is focused on Chelsea and will not make any decision until the situation the club is going through has been clarified. Besides, he wants to leave Stamford Bridge well and not through the back door.
The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, confirmed yesterday that the club has already closed agreements with two players, presumably Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié, and if all goes well César Azpilicueta could become Barça’s third signing for the season 20222/2023.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#Barcelona #close #signing #Azpilicueta
Leave a Reply