After the first hypotheses that contemplated the possibility that Shamsud Din Jabbar, the US Army veteran who rammed his rental truck into dozens of people in a mass hit-and-run in New Orleans, acted alone, the FBI now believes that acted alone.

“At the moment, We don’t believe anyone else was involved. in this attack, apart from Shamsud Din Jabbar,” said Christopher Raia, a senior FBI official, during a press conference about the attack this Wednesday on Bourbon Street in the town, in which at least 15 people died.

Likewise, the FBI has revealed that the attack in New Orleans doesn’t seem to be related with the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck vehicle in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. The driver of the car, an active US Army soldier whom the Associated Press news agency has identified as Matthew Liverberger, died in the explosion.

«There is no definitive relationship between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas attack," Christopher Raia, deputy director of the FBI, declared at a press conference.









