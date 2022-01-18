The father of the 20-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old boy last Sunday in a mountain area, in the Murcian district of El Palmar, cries out against the precautionary measure that the guard court filed on Tuesday against the accused . Specifically, the head of the Investigating Court number 7 established a restraining order with respect to the victim and to appear in court twice a week, in accordance with the request made by the Public Prosecutor.

“He didn’t just rape her. My daughter was kidnapped, beaten several times and tried to kill her by strangling her by squeezing her neck with her hands. Today I could be burying her, ”he laments between sobs. The man shows his indignation upon learning that his daughter’s alleged aggressor is free, “quiet at home.” “My daughter is in treatment, medicated, it’s not her.” The young woman ceased to be at dawn last Sunday, when she was raped on the frozen seat of a black Volkswagen Golf. The car was camouflaged in the darkness of a barren area, in the middle of an open field on the way to Castillo de la Asomada, in the town of San José de la Montaña in the Murcian district of El Palmar. And he got there due to a series of misfortunes and a plan supposedly devised by the aggressor.

The young woman attended a party at a country house in Alcantarilla on Saturday night, along with twenty people. “She doesn’t have a car, so she’s always driven back and forth by friends.” When it was time to return, around four in the morning, the vehicle in which he had gone to the party was full. A friend suggested that he get into the car of an acquaintance of his, a 25-year-old boy of North African nationality, who lives in the Los Rosales neighborhood of the El Palmar district.

She accepted, confident in the friendship that the stranger maintained with his close friend. The driver had to make a stop in a town before reaching El Palmar, where the two men lived, to leave the young woman at home.

«My daughter was kidnapped, beaten several times, sexually assaulted and almost killed by strangling her»



However, the stranger missed the exit he had to take and decided to take the colleague to his home first, and return later to drop her off. “I had it planned,” says the father. When their friend left the car, the 25-year-old man started walking along the opposite path to the one he was supposed to take and headed towards a vacant lot in San José de la Montaña, a small town located in a mountainous area of ​​El Valle-Carrascoy in the Murcian district of El Palmar. She, seeing the danger she was in, managed to send her location to a friend’s phone along with a message: “If I don’t answer in a while, call the police.” Meanwhile, the kidnapper told her that he would take her home, but first he wanted to be with her enjoying the views, as the girl assured in her statement at the Civil Guard barracks. From that moment the attacks began.

First, when she got out of the car and tried to run away, he went after her, hit her several times and grabbed her by the neck with both hands. “He wanted to strangle her,” the father denounces. Later, and once they were inside the vehicle again, he laid her on her back in the back seat, got on top of her, ripped off her clothes and penetrated her vaginally.

After staying in the car for a while, around seven in the morning, the boy started on his way back, but got lost. At that moment, some hikers appeared. The young man lowered the window to ask for an address, and the girl took the opportunity to get out of the vehicle and ask those people for help. Faced with this situation, the boy fled. However, a large deployment of the Local Police for more than half a dozen districts allowed to find the whereabouts of the aggressor, who was arrested in the afternoon.