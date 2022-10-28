Of the African immigrants who arrive illegally in France, more than half come from Mamou, the epicenter of illegal migration from Guinea.

Every year, more than 10,000 young people leave this small town to emigrate to Europe. Barely half of them reach their destination: the rest return home, whether they want to or not.

They do it after going through dangers and hardships with the aim of fleeing from violence, hunger and lack of opportunities. At some point they have no other way than to run away and try their luck even if the cost is even losing their lives.

Once repatriated, the return and reintegration is not an easy task either. Despite the obstacles, several manage to take advantage of NGO programs to start taking root again in their own country, a fortune that not everyone has.



