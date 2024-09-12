In the 1950s and 1960s, a devastating infection wiped out a variety of bananas, the Big Michaelwhich was popular all over the world. Now, this same disease, known as fusarium wiltis threatening the survival of the Cavendish bananasthe most common variety today.

The scientists are working hard to stop this threat. Recently, they discovered that the strain of fusarium wilt current one, which attacks the Cavendish, is different from the one which attacked the Gros Michel. This new strain produces nitric oxidewhich is lethal to banana plants. The good news is that by eliminating the genes responsible for producing nitric oxide, we may be able to control this disease.

Could bananas, a fruit loved by all, disappear from our tables?

One of the biggest problems is that bananas are grown in monocultureshuge plantations where only one variety is grown. This makes them vulnerable to diseases. Imagine planting a single type of flower in your garden; if a disease attacks that flower, the entire garden will suffer.

Even though the situation is serious, scientists are optimists. They are exploring new varieties of bananas that may be more resistant to disease. Maybe next time you go to the market you can try a different type of banana, maybe one you have never tasted before.

Bananas are in danger, but you can do your part. When choosing them, try to buy different varieties and help protect this beloved fruit. Change starts with you!

Don’t forget: next time you go shopping, choose a different one. Every little gesture counts!

