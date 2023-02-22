Muhammad Hassan achieved this achievement by leading a research team at the American University of Arizona, in which he works as a professor of physics and light, and the results of what they achieved were published, on Wednesday evening, on the cover of the American Science Advances magazine.

In his first interview with the press about this achievement, the Egyptian attosecond scientist told Sky News Arabia that it “will lead to a real revolution in the world of communications and technology, and work to facilitate people’s lives in an unprecedented way.”

He explained, “Over the past century, the invention of the transistor was the beginning of a revolution in the field of electronics, and the fuel of the technological progress that we enjoy now,” pointing out that “the semiconductor-based transistor is the main element currently in the modern electronics industry.”

What is the new idea?

Hassan explained to Sky News Arabia the details of the new idea, saying:

“The idea of ​​the transistor is based on controlling the electronic signal or the electric current by closing or allowing, and the speed of controlling the electronic signal is the main determinant of the speed of electronic devices.”

“The focus of all scientists was on developing a transistor that works at higher speeds to raise the efficiency and speed of electronics and information transfer.”

“The fastest semiconductor transistor in the world currently operates at gigahertz frequency or picosecond time (one million millionths of a second), and this is its maximum speed, so the world seeks to develop a transistor that operates at a faster speed.”

Featured innovation

The Egyptian Attosani scholar, confirmed that through his leadership of a research team at the University of Arizona, “they were able to achieve the thing that the world seeks.” In this regard, he went on to say:

“We have developed for the first time in the world the fastest transistor that controls an optical signal, in attosecond time, which is a million times faster than the speed of the current semiconductor-based transistor.”

“The innovation controls the optical signal reflected from the material that falls under the influence of the attosecond laser, which is considered the beginning of a real revolution for the development of ultra-fast optical electronics.”

Two years of research and experiments

And about the time it took for the research and the form of the experiments during it, Muhammad Tharwat Hassan said: “The work took us two full years. We were initially working on the idea of ​​transmitting information by controlling the waveform of the laser, but we found that this control can be done at much faster speeds if we use laser pulses.” Faster, and this made us, instead of thinking only about transmitting information, work to increase the speed of the switch that controls its transfer inside the transistor, so we used attosecond laser pulses.

Muhammad Tharwat Hassan and his team went through many difficulties until they achieved their achievement, and about that he said: “We conducted hundreds of experiments and measurements, at first we got lower results in which the speed of the switch was about 10 femtoseconds, so we used the laser waveform control device, until we were able to increase the speed to 900 attoseconds, which is the fastest switching speed of an optical transistor ever.”

He revealed that the process of accepting scientific arbitrators for the research was not easy: “They requested additional theoretical studies, hence the role of the co-researchers from Ohio University, who conducted many theoretical studies and all of which proved the validity of the experiments and laboratory results that we reached.”

Facilitate communication with space

Hassan revealed that, during their new research, he and his team worked on using the attosecond laser technology to download encrypted digital data using the Binary 1.0 method. And he said:

“This will open the way for a revolution in the field of communications, and will allow the transmission of information and communications between spaceships traveling in the depths of space, and ground stations, at attosecond speed.”

“This means that millions of images and information will reach us from spaceships at attosecond speed, instead of being transmitted by high-frequency radio waves, which take much longer.”

“A team from Caltech University succeeded last year in developing the fastest transistor registered in their name, transmitting information at a speed of 50 femtoseconds, but our new innovation is 50 times faster than that.”

The Egyptian scientist concluded his interview with “Sky News Arabia” by saying that he and his team “obtained an American patent for their invention of this optical transistor, as well as for the transmission of encrypted digital information using high-speed lasers.”

He pointed out that “the university to which they belong will work to market this innovation globally,” and that “it is expected that it will be available for public use within a few years.”