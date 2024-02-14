The Fantastic FourThe movie which will finally introduce the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally has an official cast: the actors who will play Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny.

Fresh from his victory at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Pedro Pascal will take on the role of Reed Richards, “Mr. Fantastic”, while Vanessa Kirby will be Susan Storm, “the Invisible Woman”. As for the Thing and the Human Torch, they will be played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn respectively.

The reveal arrived on Twitter with the post you find below, themed on Valentine's Day, which also makes the announcement official exit date of the film in American theaters, set for July 25, 2025.