The frame on which Rose was saved while Jack died of hypothermia has been sold at auction for a shocking sum.

The film Titanic of 1997, a colossal of Hollywood cinema, gave Cameron 11 Oscars, the prestigious statuette coveted by those who work in the American industry. He holds the record for statuettes together with Ben Hur And the Lord of the Rings. The film was added to the Library of Congress Register in 2017 National Film Registry for its cultural, artistic and documentary value.

The film has been at the center of numerous debates about the end of the poor Jack. The scene, together with the one on the deck of the ship whose protagonists seem to fly in the wind, is the most famous and iconic. Many fans criticized the director for the choice he made to kill Leonardo Dicaprio and save the beautiful Kate Winslet. The widespread opinion was that both could save themselves on the piece of wood that served as a raft. Continuously attacked, Cameron, tired of the controversy, made a film with the National Geographic.

He called a forensic expert of hypothermia who performed tests on a frame reconstructed on that of an original door from the Titanic wreck. With the size and mass of two bodies matching Rose and Jack in the film, the experiment established beyond a shadow of a doubt that only one could survive.

“We took two stuntmen who had the same body mass as Kate and Leo and put sensors on them and in their bodies.”

The famous and controversial raft was sold at auction for an astonishing sum of $718,750. The inlaid wood allowed Rose to live and tell her story, while Jack died of hypothermia caused by the freezing waters in which the largest ocean liner of the time sank in 1912.

Those who watch the film become so passionate about the story of the two main characters that they cannot help but suffer and dream with them. Many years after its first release it is still a colossal, the most watched film of all time and is still talked about.

