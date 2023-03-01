The City Council of Maracena (Granada, 22,000 inhabitants) held an extraordinary plenary session this Wednesday to address the kidnapping suffered on February 21 by Vanessa Romero, a socialist councilor for the government team, by Pedro Gómez, former partner of the mayor Berta Linares , also from the PSOE. It was a few minutes after 10 in the morning when councilor Linares entered the plenary hall to applause. She was there, the whole corporation was waiting for her, except the victim. The first to intervene was the mayor herself: “After the loss of my father, these are the worst days of my life. I can’t imagine what Vanessa is going through.”

As soon as it was over, Esperanza Romero, councilor of the mixed group and Vanessa’s aunt, took the floor. Her first request was for Linares to resign “until everything is cleared up” and to stop playing the victim. And she has launched a direct question to Linares. “Did you talk to the kidnapper?” Romero’s aunt assured that she knows that Linares’s then partner – she broke off the relationship after the event – made two phone calls during the trip “and one of them was to a woman.”

On February 21, Vanessa Romero was allegedly kidnapped for several hours by Pedro Gómez, a partner of Mayor Linares. The man appeared that morning at the school in Atarfe, a town on the outskirts of Granada next to Maracena, where the children of the councilor, with whom he had spoken before, study. Gomez asked her girlfriend’s corporate partner if she could drive him to a nearby gas station, to which she agreed. Once inside Romero’s vehicle, the man pointed an apparently simulated firearm at the mayor’s side. After tying her hands and feet with zip ties and putting her in the trunk, Gómez parked the vehicle in a garage to which he had access and got out of it. The victim managed to untie himself and call for help. The man was arrested hours later and is in provisional prison.

Almost all the opposition groups —Vox, Partido Socialista de Libre Federación and CS, with one councilor each and PP, Adelante Maracena and Grupo Mixto with two compared to the 11 of the PSOE— have expressed their solidarity with Romero and called for the resignation of Linares at the beginning of his interventions. They immediately moved on to the more political aspects of this event: some documents that Romero had in his car, the possible corruption that these papers could demonstrate, and the lack of transparency of the government team. The PSOE has responded with the same scheme as the mayoress: showing solidarity with her groupmate and attacking the rest of the groups on the basis of those papers.

The PP spokesman in the City Council, Julio Pérez Ortega, has raised something similar to an interrogation by the Prosecutor’s Office of the mayoress, who has answered some questions on the march. “Is it true that he is registered in Maracena, at his home, despite the fact that you stated that he lived in Malaga?” Pérez inquired. Berta Linares has answered that yes, that she was registered there approximately a month before the events. This information has been used by the rest of the spokespersons to emphasize the illegality of this registration and, in some cases, to cast doubt on whether the mayoress has not been telling the truth. The case is under summary secrecy at least until March 24, so the mayoress has not entered further clarifications afterward.

A few minutes before the end of the session, Luis, Vanessa Romero’s husband, has left the plenary room and has attended the press for a few minutes. Although he has said that he could not speak much given the secrecy of the summary, he has admitted that he did not know what documents his partner had in the car, although he imagined that they were work documents; and he has affirmed that his wife feared reprisals. The husband has assured that indeed the alleged kidnapper, now in pretrial detention, had made two calls during the kidnapping and that he had made different stops on the way from the place of kidnapping until the woman was able to free herself.

The husband has recounted that Gómez stopped at the Cubillas reservoir to gag his wife and bind her hands and feet. At that point, he tried to put the victim in the trunk, but was unable to, so he left her in the back of the car and then stopped in La Chana, a neighborhood in the capital, where he succeeded in introducing her into the car. trunk. According to what he said, Vanessa Romero “is sick and she doesn’t want to go out” yet.