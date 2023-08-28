Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:02



The organization Facua-Consumidores en Acción has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for deceptive practices, by violating the advertising, data protection and consumer defense legislation, in relation to a product called Sirtfood Diet, which is promoted as an alleged slimming method. The website in question uses fraudulent advertising tactics by using images of Spanish celebrities to promote the product, in addition to not having a legal notice that reveals who is responsible for the page.

The website in question attracts users through ads with images of celebrities linked to the product, simulating interviews and positive testimonials about it. One of the images used is that of Vicky Martínez Berrocal, who is referred to throughout the text as Vicky M., and who appears with numerous easily recognizable images despite the fact that her face is pixelated. On this web page they simulate an interview in which they expose the properties of this supposedly slimming product as if it were an advertisement, including at the bottom of the page the possibility of acquiring the aforementioned product. In addition, comments appear from supposedly real patients who leave comments about the product and encourage consumers to purchase it.

The identity of the page owners is uncertain, since the platform lacks information to identify those responsible. In addition, the lack of transparency regarding data protection aggravates the situation. Facua has also warned that the use of this product, in addition to being misleading, could have detrimental consequences for public health, since consumers could abandon medical treatments trusting in the efficacy of this product.

Spanish legislation prohibits misleading advertising, identity theft and promotion of products for health purposes without proper accreditation. Facua emphasizes the need to protect consumers from fraudulent and dangerous practices for health. The identification of those responsible for the page and the application of appropriate sanctions are essential steps to avoid that consumers are victims of deceptive advertising and can make informed decisions about their health and well-being, as they claim.