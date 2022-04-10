Followers noted the participation of the generation of the seventies and sixties in minor and simple roles in the works of Ramadan, and the business network of 2022 was devoid of the appearance of the stars of the golden generation in starring roles, whether in drama or comedy.

Among the dozens of Ramadan works produced by Algerian channels this year, whether in drama, comedy, or sitcom, we do not find a prominent presence of Gil Othman Erwat, Saleh Oqrout, Shafia Boudraa and Hassan Ben Zerari.

Against the social media generation

Actor Hassan Ben Zirari, who this year extinguished the fiftieth candle of his artistic career, confirms that the artistic scene in Algeria has changed dramatically in recent years.

“The focus has become more on the material side at the expense of ideas and values,” Ben Zirari told Sky News Arabia.

He believes that the focus on the financial aspect is one of the important reasons that reflect the absence of the old generation, which is what prompts him, like other artists, to reject many offers.

Ben Zirari, who is considered one of the heroes of the famous “Outar nerves” series, presented by Algerian television in the eighties and nineties of the last century, explained that the issue of accepting or rejecting the role is not related to the size of the role, as much as the messages it carries.

He continued, “The role is simple and does not diminish the value of the great artist compared to appearing in a major role that contradicts the principles on which he was raised since the sixties of the last century.”

The Algerian public is unanimous in the fact that the illness of the famous actor, Saleh Aqurot, nicknamed “Ashour the Tenth”, left a terrible void in the Algerian Ramadan screen for 2022, and they also noted the lead of new and amateur actors, especially the influencers of Tik Tok and Instagram, for the starring roles in the Ramadan network.

Algerian casting director Hossam Zarir, who participated in discovering a large number of new young artists, explains that the world of television production in Algeria has become very interested in the world of the Internet, and that production is an economic process that seeks to attract the largest number of followers in the end.

Hossam told Sky News Arabia: “The importance of social media cannot be underestimated, as there are many buried talents in it, and giving it the opportunity to participate in Ramadan works does not mean excluding the old generation at all.”

The stars of the old generation hardly appear in simple roles, and sometimes they are called upon as a kind of honor, such as the humorous series “In the Nineties” directed by Abdel Qader Jerio, in which the young actor Mohamed Hassani plays the starring role, accompanied by the actor Mustafa Laribi and the actress Suhaila Moallem.

The owners of the series decided to honor the generation of the eighties and nineties of actors, but in a special way, as the new season of the series brought together the young faces with the stars of the “Without Borders” series, presented by the trio of stars of the old generation, Mustafa Maimon, Hazen Muhammad and Abdel Hamid Shenyan, who became famous in the nineties of the century. the past.

Between retirement and the last chance

The Algerian scriptwriter Mohamed Cherchal divides the old generation into two categories. He told Sky News Arabia: “Among them are great artists who have indirectly retired from acting after they have reserved an important place for them in the hearts of the audience, such as the exceptional star Othman Aliwat, who refuses to return to work 20 years ago, despite all the calls and offers that are falling on him.”

As for the second category, according to Cherchell, “it struggles with circumstances and continues to appear in the roles that are presented to them, even if they are secondary roles, because they have no other choice.”

The state is trying to rehabilitate

While the producers continue to search for a new and broader audience linked to social media sites more than the television screen, the state is trying to restore respect to the old artists and stand by them in the darkest of circumstances.

And recently, the President of the Republic, Abdel Majid Tebboune, ordered the Oranian actor Hazim, who is going through difficult health conditions, after he participated in a secondary role in one of the Ramadan series this year, as Tebboune previously announced that the state sponsors the able artist Saleh Aougrout, who is in France for treatment of cancer. .