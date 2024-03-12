This is how the Emirates clubs are in the continental and international tournaments, and this is Al Ain, runner-up in the Club World Cup in the “15th edition” of the tournament in 2018, and it is creeping towards the Asian lead, by crossing Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia, in the round-robin round of the quarter-finals in Al-Ain and Riyadh.

And wherever the next matches are from the semi-finals to the final, Al Ain does not fear the competitors, no matter who they are, and no matter how much the various media outlets and social media promote them. Al Ain knows its way towards the end, and does not fear its competitors, and this was clearly demonstrated in the matches between Al-Nasr Al-Saudi and Al-Hala Media. Which was diminishing Al-Ain in front of his opponent, but the determination and insistence of his players dispelled that with two successive victories in the first and second leg of the tournament, as if he was saying to his competitors, I am Al-Ain, I am the leader, no matter how much the media promotes you, and the fans chanted during the match, and the chants and distant phrases he uttered after the match. About fair sports competition on football fields.

Al Ain knows his way to the championship well, with his usual silence and respect for the opponent, no matter how famous he is, and his fans cheering and threatening him, but he does not care, and knows his way to confront his opponent, with the skill of his players, the cleverness of his technical staff, and the support of his fans and lovers. The competitor does not intimidate him, no matter how famous and powerful he is. His league and the international stars who lead it, because he is not afraid of confrontations, at any level, whether continental or international, and even if he does not achieve the championship, he is moving forward with steady steps towards his desired goal with the support of his leaders and management.

We congratulate Al Ain for qualifying to the semi-finals, and whoever it will face, its goal is clear from participation, and football does not recognize names or history, but rather the contributions of the players on the field throughout the two halves of the match.

What happened from the actions of some fans should not be repeated, especially since football on the continent in general, and our region in particular, is on the verge of attracting the stars of the game in the world, to support its local leagues, and the presence of international clubs among us, which makes it the pinnacle of global polarization, and our fans must be aware And you realize the importance of this stage, and our football is no longer a local interest, as in the past two decades, and that the eyes of the world will turn to us, and we must be at the level of this polarization of stars and teams, and we must be at the level of responsibility in and outside the stadiums, and our stands are the symbol of our development towards the future that… We chant it.