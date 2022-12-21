Since 2005/2006, no Italian has won the top scorer: now the Napoli player, followed by Cutrupi and Musumeci, leads the Serie A top scorer

It is the first result of the reform on Italian formats, devoted to the growth and valorisation of the local product, and it is offering interesting ideas. Look at the Serie A scorers table and find Attilio Arillo top scorer in the league with 15 goals in 12 games. The Napoli street urchin, who with his viral bicycle kick as an ex (in the derby against Feldi Eboli) went around the net, went well beyond the magic moment: he has always thrown it inside in the last eight games where he scored twelve goals, traveling at an average well over the goal per game.

MADE IN ITALY — The blue, however, is not a sporadic episode of that made in Italy that is becoming fashionable in futsal this year. There is Christopher Cutrupi already in double figures, “Romano de Roma”, with 12 goals in as many days and is contributing to Olympus Roma’s second place. For Michele Raubo, increasingly decisive in Fortitudo Pomezia and MVP in the last Sky Match against L84, double figures won’t be a problem since he is at nine. At eight there are many: Carmelo Musumeci, star of Meta Catania and captain of Max Bellarte’s national team, could not miss, next to him Gabriele Ugherani of Sandro Abate Avellino and Gennaro Galletto, another very welcome surprise of a Real San Giuseppe in strong ascent, one of the most fit teams in the championship, decisive in the last two derbies won by the Vesuvius against Sandro Abate Avellino and Feldi Eboli. See also The pagellone of the market: Juve and Rome from 8! Milan, Naples and Turin are 7.5. And Inter ...

A STORY TO UPDATE — Who knows if Arillo will win the Scudetto with his Napoli Futsal (a goal declared at the beginning of the year by patron Perugino) as top scorer. Who knows if an Italian will become one. If so, the story would be updated, writing another one given that the last lord of goalscoring born in the Belpaese was Fabrizio Amoroso, 34 goals for Arzignano, in the distant 2005-2006 season, eighteen years ago. Zanna Bianca was the Serie A scorer (35 goals) also in 2002-03 always with Grifo: before him Bearzi with Prato, Mario Paolillo with Afragola, Roberto Matranga with Ladispoli and the legendary Andrea Rubei del Torrino and the first, Mario Patriarca, at the time of Bologna. Futsal is now hunting for its seventh “brother” in Italy.

