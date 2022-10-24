Coffee will rise in price again, while tea will be sold at the same price, despite the fact that there is no shortage in the world and Russian coffee and tea markets. About this October 24 edition “Prime” said Associate Professor of the Department of International Business and Customs of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Anastasia Prikladova.

The increase in coffee prices, according to the expert, is due to the fact that the Brazilian Arabica crop is entering a year of a two-year production cycle.

“At the same time, coffee consumption in the world will increase by only 1.1%. As a result, coffee stocks are expected to recover by 2.1 million bags to 34.7 million bags after falling in the previous season,” Prikladova said.

She added that despite the quantitative predominance of supply over demand, world prices are unlikely to fall due to increased costs of major producers.

Demand for coffee among Russians will decrease by 12%, which will contain the increase in prices in stores. Tea prices, according to the economist, will not rise due to the lower share of production and logistics costs in the cost of the final product.

In September, the head of the Public Consumer Initiative, deputy chairman of the public council under Rospotrebnadzor, Oleg Pavlov, announced that coffee production under the Finnish brand Paulig had resumed in Russia. According to Pavlov, thanks to the intervention of the Public Consumer Initiative, MilFoods, as the successor of Paulig Rus LLC, received the right to use the Paulig trademark.