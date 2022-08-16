President of the communication holding “Minchenko Consulting” Yevgeny Minchenko on Tuesday, August 16, shared his opinion on the provision of assistance to the Tambov region at the federal level.

Earlier in the day Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Acting Head of Administration of the Tambov Region Maxim Egorov, during which the Acting Governor outlined several important problems, including the quality of drinking water and the availability of transport in rural areas. To solve problems, Yegorov asked to allocate about one and a half billion rubles to the region. The head of state, in turn, promised to convey information to the government of the country and take measures to solve the problems of the region.

“When acting governors go to the polls, they are supported and several billion rubles are allocated to solve the most burning problems in a particular region,” Minchenko said.

In this regard, in his opinion, assistance to the region at the federal level will be provided.

In April, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of funds to the regions of the Chernozem region in the amount of 320 million rubles. The funds are directed to the modernization of industrial enterprises. The largest amount in the amount of 71 million rubles was received by the Tambov region. 70.2 million rubles were sent to the Oryol region, 57 million rubles to the Voronezh region, 55 million rubles to the Kursk region, 47 million rubles to the Belgorod region, and 20 million rubles to the Lipetsk region.

It was noted that in total, more than 3.7 billion rubles will be allocated for the modernization of industrial enterprises in 2022. The funds will be distributed among 54 regions.