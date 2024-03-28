The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, and winds of light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, causing dust. The Center explained in its daily statement that: Wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 25 km/h, up to 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be very turbulent to turbulent, becoming moderate at night, while the first tide will occur at 15:30 and the second tide at 03:11 and low tide. The first is at 09:27 and the second is at 20:51.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 23:35 and the first low tide at 06:21.