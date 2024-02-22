Paolo Guerrero and Richard Acuña, representative of the César Vallejo Club (UCV) of Trujillo, met on February 21 to talk about the future of the forward in the poet team. At the end of the meeting between the husband of Brunella Horna and the captain of the Peruvian team, highlighted the clothing worn by the former soccer player of the Corinthians of Brazil and of Racing Club of Argentina.

The unique outfit that Paolo Guerrero wore in the meeting he had with Richard Acuña consisted of a shirt and black shorts with a flame print in neon colors of orange and green. Although characters like Magaly Medina, in her program 'Magaly TV, la firma', questioned the soccer player's way of dressing, these unusual garments have a high monetary price in the market.

The price of the outfit that Paolo Guerrero wore in his meeting with Richard Acuña

It is not the first time that Paolo Guerrero (40 years old), current player for the César Vallejo club, stands out for the peculiar clothes he uses. The captain of the Peruvian team, this time, stood out for the black outfit he wore. Although some may dismiss his attire, his Gallery Dept. brand clothing is worth, according to his website, the sum of S/3,655.

The t-shirt that Paolo Guerrero wore on the page appears with some sizes sold out. Photo: LR composition/Gallery Dept.

Paolo Guerrero's outfit, which goes by the name Parker Flame Shirt, is also found on other websites, but at a much higher cost. According to the sales platform Buy Ma, both the shorts and the shirt are worth US$1,583, which at the exchange rate would be approximately more than S/6,154.

On other pages, Paolo Guerrero's outfit costs twice its value in soles. Photo: BuyMa/screenshot

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Paolo Guerrero draws attention for his unique way of dressing, since in 2023 he appeared for an interview with ESPN wearing a Prada brand shirt, from the 2020 season. According to the website According to Editorialist fashion, said clothes were worth 1,200 dollars, which is equivalent to more than 4,370 soles.

Paolo Guerrero and his other expensive shirt to travel to Trujillo

Paolo Guerrero left Lima early on February 22 for Trujillo to join his new team, Club César Vallejo. On this journey, the footballer was seen wearing a black and blue checkered shirt. His striking sweater caught the attention of programs like 'America Today', in which Janet Barboza revealed his high price tag: $550.

This information disclosed by the TV presenter was corroborated with direct information from the Gallery Dept. page, where it was observed that the cost of the Alvarado Soccer Jersey model is around S/2,221.

It should be noted that the founder of Gallery Dept., apparently Paolo Guerrero's favorite brand of the moment, is Josué Thomas, who incorporates art and a thought-provoking perspective to offer a new version of the original Old Skool LX.

