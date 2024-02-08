Although the season is still ongoing and in fact is at the key point, due to the coach's confirmed position and departure Xavi Hernandezthe directive of the Barcelona already outlines the path to follow for the club for the next season and the intention is not only to define the new coach as soon as possible, in addition, they are already evaluating the rearming of the squad for the summer market, where it is expected that the culés make many changes.
One of the concerns of decoration is the future of Ansu Fatias we inform you in 90min. Today the people of Brighton & Hove Albion There is no question of continuity and therefore, the purchase of the Spanish winger's letter, this is because his time in the Premier League It has been nothing more than sparks. This being the case, his return to the culé squad is viable, something that the club's management wants to stop by negotiating an exchange precisely with the Port of England team.
Barcelona has reactivated his interest in Japanese Kaoru Mitoma, a player who has been liked for a year and a half. Being so, decoration It is planned to negotiate the arrival of the Japanese player to make the winger strong next season and the first proposal from the sports director will be to offer as a direct bargaining chip to Ansu Fati. In terms of market values, the movement would be uneven, since according to Transfermarkt, Mitome has a market value of 50 million euros, while in full devaluation, that of Fati It has fallen to 30.
