Finnish presidential candidate Alexander Stubb leads in the first round of elections

Finnish presidential candidate and former Prime Minister of the Republic Alexander Stubb is in the lead with 61.3 percent of the votes counted in the first round of the presidential election, reports RIA News.

It is noted that Stubb is gaining 28.3 percent of the vote. He is followed by former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto with 25.8 percent of the votes and Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho with 16.1 percent of the votes.

Voting in the Finnish presidential election took place on January 28, with a second round of elections scheduled to take place on February 11 if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Previously, Stubb promised that he would not maintain a dialogue with the Russian authorities until the end of the conflict in Ukraine if he won the elections.