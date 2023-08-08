The Dragon Ball lore still continues with some unknowns, which are answered by looking at small details that are seen on the printed pages of the work, and right from there something interesting was confirmed with majin buu. Since turning evil would confirm certain details that he shares with the first big villain we saw in relation to this story.

As you already know, kamisama was not originally an individual called that, but rather a namekian that he escaped from his home planet to earth due to a threat, and that upon learning that soon the planet’s god would leave his post, he immediately went to take it. However, he was denied this, since he possessed some evil and hence we have Piccolo Daimaku.

During one of the volumes, it is mentioned that the original being of kaiosama He arrived without any kind of resentment, but with the passing of time and living with humans this hatred towards them would have filled, which made him think that he should dominate them. This same thing happened with majin buuwho expelled his negative part when he witnessed how two thieves murdered his friendsMr. Satan and the puppy

This would confirm that humanity has always been cruel and selfish, putting on the table that the enemies created in this franchise are not just because they are evil, but that there is something more in the background. The proof is that both enemies have become good and friends of the protagonists, but this after making them change their minds, in this case, those who made it possible were Gohan and Mr. Satan.

Via: screen rant

Editor’s note: The truth is that they are very interesting characters, it would even have been good to show more of Buu’s past, of those early years in which he caused destruction by the orders of the magician who gave him life.